B. Riley Comments on Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 million.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

EOSE stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,375,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 580,022 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 4,827,586 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,258,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 843,918 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 147,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 27.4% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 411,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.