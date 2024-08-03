B. Riley Increases Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $17.00

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.60% from the company’s previous close.

HLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Herbalife has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,522.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $128,985. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

