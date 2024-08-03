B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ares Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $86,227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1,865.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,570 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 20.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,166 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4,876.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 574,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 563,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2,057.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 526,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 501,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.