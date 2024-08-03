B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 294 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in HubSpot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HubSpot by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock worth $26,699,609 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.04.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $465.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $551.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

