B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,363 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,681 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,448,000 after purchasing an additional 721,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $130,771,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $142,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,395,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,687,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,895,740 shares of company stock valued at $67,672,787 over the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CG opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

