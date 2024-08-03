B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 779 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after buying an additional 132,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $323,251,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,534,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 85,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $138.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.63 and its 200 day moving average is $139.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Richard D. Fain 19,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Richard D. Fain 19,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,940 shares of company stock worth $13,667,094. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

