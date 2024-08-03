B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $603,000 Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,468,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,966,000 after buying an additional 138,075 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Raymond James by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 15,780.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $109.00 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $91.67 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

