B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average of $94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

