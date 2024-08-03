B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Murphy USA by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Murphy USA by 942.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $513.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.49 and a 1-year high of $521.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.17 and a 200-day moving average of $428.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.50.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

