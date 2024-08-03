B. Riley Weighs in on Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAACFree Report) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Key expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

LAAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE LAAC opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $418.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 3.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 122,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 13.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,614,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 304,590 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 67.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 264,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc increased its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 15.8% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,376,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 187,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

