Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMI. Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

NYSE:BMI opened at $195.27 on Thursday. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $134.06 and a twelve month high of $210.29. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.35.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,633.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8,666.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

