Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $551,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,319,000 after buying an additional 1,395,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,579,000 after buying an additional 204,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after buying an additional 612,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.