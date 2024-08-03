Ball (NYSE:BALL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $64.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99. Ball has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ball declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

