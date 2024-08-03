Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.