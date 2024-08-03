Bank of America Cuts Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $145.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $115.20 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a PE ratio of 128.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Further Reading

