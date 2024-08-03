Bank of America Raises Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $226.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $213.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.24.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $176.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $180.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

