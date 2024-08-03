Bank of America Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $57.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Get eBay alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Stock Down 0.1 %

eBay stock opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $57.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after purchasing an additional 189,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in eBay by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,488,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $289,681,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in eBay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,577,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $199,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.