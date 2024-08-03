Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.19

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $12.30. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 838 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a market cap of $66.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

