Barclays Boosts Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $18.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.25 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Bally’s Price Performance

Bally’s stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $694.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.10. Bally’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $17.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.23. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $621.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bally’s will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bally’s by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bally’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bally’s by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

