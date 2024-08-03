Barclays Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $85.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.