Barclays Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$18.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.99.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$15.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$37.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

