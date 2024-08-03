Barclays Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $21.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s previous close.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 128.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.