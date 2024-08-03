Barclays Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $167.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $161.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

PAYC stock opened at $164.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $303.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.19.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at $559,087,845.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,887 shares of company stock valued at $8,722,999 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Paycom Software by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Paycom Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $48,865,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

