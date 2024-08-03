Barclays Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $402.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $374.00 to $402.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.11.

Get Stryker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $331.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.61. Stryker has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.