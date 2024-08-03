Barclays Increases T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $200.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. TD Cowen cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $188.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $193.77. The company has a market capitalization of $221.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $30,956,040.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,589,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,426,201,836.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,019,788 shares of company stock valued at $685,706,726. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

