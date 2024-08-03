Barclays Lowers Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $83.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $89.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $62.04 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

