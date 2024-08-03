Barden Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $4,840,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

