Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $489.34

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 489.34 ($6.29) and traded as high as GBX 535.60 ($6.89). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 523.60 ($6.74), with a volume of 6,931,367 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.20) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments Trading Down 1.9 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.21), for a total transaction of £569.94 ($733.14). Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.