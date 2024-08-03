Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $489.34

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 489.34 ($6.29) and traded as high as GBX 535.60 ($6.89). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 523.60 ($6.74), with a volume of 6,931,367 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.20) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 497.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 489.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of £5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,380.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.21), for a total transaction of £569.94 ($733.14). Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

