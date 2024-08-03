Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

BLCO has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

Shares of BLCO opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 343,772 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 478.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,706,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

