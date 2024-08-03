Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

BAX stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,772,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,541,000 after buying an additional 2,862,626 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,324,000 after buying an additional 462,239 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after buying an additional 84,808 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,170,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,258,000 after buying an additional 373,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 906,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after buying an additional 76,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

