Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.3 %

BMWYY stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $41.65.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

