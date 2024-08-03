Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $27,000 in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,352 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEVO. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Gevo by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 192,457 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gevo from $1.36 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,049,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,429 shares of company stock valued at $113,533. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gevo stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.72.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 393.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

