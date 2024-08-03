BCE Inc. (BCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.998 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BCE Stock Up 1.1 %

BCE stock opened at C$47.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91. BCE has a twelve month low of C$42.58 and a twelve month high of C$58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.09 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0157895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BCE from C$53.25 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.