BCE Inc. (BCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.998 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BCE Stock Up 1.1 %
BCE stock opened at C$47.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91. BCE has a twelve month low of C$42.58 and a twelve month high of C$58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.09 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0157895 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.
