Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.80), Briefing.com reports. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Beacon Roofing Supply updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $85.40 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $105.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BECN. StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

