Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $98.27, but opened at $84.94. Beacon Roofing Supply shares last traded at $86.10, with a volume of 152,621 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.80). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -135.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.71.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

