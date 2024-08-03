Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Down 13.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $37.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Beazer Homes USA traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29. Approximately 113,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 358,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BZH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,898 over the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.16.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

