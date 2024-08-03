Belden (NYSE:BDC) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $99.81 and last traded at $99.28, with a volume of 65243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.69.

The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,219 shares of company stock valued at $986,641 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 662.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Belden by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Stories

