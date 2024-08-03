Berenberg Bank Raises Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 610

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.20) to GBX 610 ($7.85) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
FRES has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.65) to GBX 800 ($10.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.10) to GBX 615 ($7.91) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FRES
Fresnillo Trading Down 3.1 %
Fresnillo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.
About Fresnillo
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fresnillo
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.