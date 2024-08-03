Berenberg Bank Raises Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 610

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.20) to GBX 610 ($7.85) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FRES has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.65) to GBX 800 ($10.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.10) to GBX 615 ($7.91) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

LON FRES opened at GBX 573 ($7.37) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 583.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 542.77. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 435.20 ($5.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 647.50 ($8.33). The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. The company has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,292.00, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

