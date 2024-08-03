Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,940 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.13% of Bionano Genomics worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 532.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 462,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

BNGO stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 605.26% and a negative return on equity of 129.31%. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Bionano Genomics Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

