Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Bionomics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNOX opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.41.
About Bionomics
