BioNTech (BNTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.92) per share for the quarter. BioNTech has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts expect BioNTech to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioNTech Stock Up 1.6 %

BNTX opened at $82.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.02 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $125.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an "inline" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised BioNTech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.70.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

