Black Stone Minerals (BSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. On average, analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

NYSE BSM opened at $14.50 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

