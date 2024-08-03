Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Upgraded to Hold by Evercore ISI

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BLKB opened at $76.32 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 186.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $137,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $235,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,169.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $137,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,476 shares of company stock worth $2,547,161 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

