Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 30th

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 72.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.23.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

