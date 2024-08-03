BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) PT Raised to $135.00 at Craig Hallum

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BXC. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.81. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $132.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.90.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $726.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 70.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

