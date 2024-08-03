Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 176.65% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $96.72 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $121.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $37,012.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,257.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $420,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,421.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $37,012.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,257.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,064 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,726. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Articles

