BMO Capital Markets Raises Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $78.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.58.

Masco Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE MAS opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. Masco has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 188.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,924,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

