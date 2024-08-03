BMO Capital Markets Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $537.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $532.00 to $537.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $526.73.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $486.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $455.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $502.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,369,000 after buying an additional 190,758 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in S&P Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.