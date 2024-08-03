Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$5.32. The business had revenue of C$145.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

