Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$82.50 to C$85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$63.00 and a twelve month high of C$80.27.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

